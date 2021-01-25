AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading 26.2% Higher

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s share price traded up 26.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.41. 28,885,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 11,916,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $218.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.16.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

