Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ANIOY remained flat at $$5.70 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.69. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

