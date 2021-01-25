ACKRELL SPAC Partners I Co.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 1st (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

ACKRELL SPAC Partners I’s (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 1st. ACKRELL SPAC Partners I had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ACKRELL SPAC Partners I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ACKIU stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. ACKRELL SPAC Partners I has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

