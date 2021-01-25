ACM Research (ACMR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR):

1/6/2021 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

1/6/2021 – ACM Research had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

1/4/2021 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

1/4/2021 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of ACMR opened at $97.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $886,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,744.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $558,375.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,004 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,345. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ACM Research by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

