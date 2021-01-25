Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 7,228 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 163,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 492,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,188. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75.

