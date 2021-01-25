Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,381,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,634,166. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

