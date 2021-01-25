Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 911,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$55.13 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,876. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00.

