Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,819,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,892. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

