Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,033 shares of company stock worth $82,793,823 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $34.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $880.80. 40,901,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,768.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $718.21 and a 200-day moving average of $479.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

