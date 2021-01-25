Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 0.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.66.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.87. 8,501,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,064,051. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $264.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

