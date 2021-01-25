Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 30,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,216,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

