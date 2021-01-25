Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

ATVI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.40. 5,254,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,675. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $95.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after buying an additional 563,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after buying an additional 56,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

