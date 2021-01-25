AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.70

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.70 and last traded at C$22.24, with a volume of 356487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AT. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 701.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.51.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.60 million. On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.1701565 EPS for the current year.

In other AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) news, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$225,000. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,116,646.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

