Adam D. George Sells 14,700 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.39. 280,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

