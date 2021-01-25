Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

