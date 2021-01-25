Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

