AdEx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

