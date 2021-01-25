ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Shares Up 14%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)’s stock price was up 14% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

ADF Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

