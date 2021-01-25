Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.23.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adient by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

