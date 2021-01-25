Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. Admiral Group has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

