Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after buying an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $92.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

