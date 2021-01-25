Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 53,230,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,767,633. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

