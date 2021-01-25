Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.30

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.30 and last traded at $87.97, with a volume of 1029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

