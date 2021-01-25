AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 2,144 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.55. 5,997,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

