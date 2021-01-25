AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 36,394 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,394 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $35,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.16. The company had a trading volume of 732,556 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26.

