AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 64 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,860.60.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $54.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4,540.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,655. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,545.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,071.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4,027.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, with a total value of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

