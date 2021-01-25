AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,848 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $24,834,000.

BKLN stock remained flat at $$22.36 during midday trading on Monday. 12,921,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,083,449. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

