AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 26.0% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

TTD traded down $27.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $785.59. 686,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total value of $16,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,410,981.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

