AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Best Buy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Best Buy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Best Buy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

