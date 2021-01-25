AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 227,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,919,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 16.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 9.27% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKK. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $333.99. 30,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,835. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $340.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.22.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

