AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW traded down $5.55 on Monday, reaching $387.94. 306,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,864. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.