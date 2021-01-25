Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Cap of $27.42 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0831 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $27.42 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 375,705,230 coins and its circulating supply is 329,884,286 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

