Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Aflac by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.43 on Monday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

