Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Aflac by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE AFL opened at $46.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.