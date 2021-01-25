Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.95

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.