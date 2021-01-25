AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.43.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 166,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

