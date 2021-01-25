Agrolot (AGLT) Hits Market Cap of $8,875.15

Agrolot (CURRENCY:AGLT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Agrolot has traded flat against the dollar. One Agrolot token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrolot has a total market cap of $8,875.15 and approximately $198.00 worth of Agrolot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00126910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00269204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038047 BTC.

About Agrolot

Agrolot’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,751,539 tokens. Agrolot’s official message board is steemit.com/@agrolot . The official website for Agrolot is agrolot.io . Agrolot’s official Twitter account is @agrolot and its Facebook page is accessible here

Agrolot Token Trading

Agrolot can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

