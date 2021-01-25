Aion (AION) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $38.57 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,458.78 or 1.00041898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00322707 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00686097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00152516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001961 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.