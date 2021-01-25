Air Canada (AC.TO) (AC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE: AC):

1/25/2021 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$27.50 to C$28.00.

1/6/2021 – Air Canada (AC.TO) was given a new C$30.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

12/30/2020 – Air Canada (AC.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

12/21/2020 – Air Canada (AC.TO) was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

12/17/2020 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

12/9/2020 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00.

12/2/2020 – Air Canada (AC.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.

12/1/2020 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$30.00.

11/30/2020 – Air Canada (AC.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of AC traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,590. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$48.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.01.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -3.3428415 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

