Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

ACDVF stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.17 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

