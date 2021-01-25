Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.33 ($3.92).

AF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.70 ($5.53) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.03. Air France-KLM SA has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.