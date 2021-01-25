Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

AL stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 over the last three months. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 155,106.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $13,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

