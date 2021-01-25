Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 756,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,577 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.27% of Air Transport Services Group worth $23,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $456,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.72. 15,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,040. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $298,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,952,927.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $883,800. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

