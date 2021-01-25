Airbloc (ABL) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.94 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $47,561.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00797729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.44 or 0.04341924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017348 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

