AirSwap (AST) Price Tops $0.15

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $21.95 million and $4.22 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.14 or 0.00738960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.42 or 0.04171673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017018 BTC.

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

