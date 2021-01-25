Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,338 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $111.40. 54,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,441. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

