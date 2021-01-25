Akash Network (AKT) Price Up 33.4% This Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00005132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $55.10 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072444 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Akash Network’s total supply is 118,110,849 coins and its circulating supply is 33,019,785 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Akash Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

