Akropolis Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $39.35 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.91 or 0.00748720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.04235938 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016835 BTC.

About Akropolis

AKRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,478,938 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

