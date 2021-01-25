Akropolis Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Akropolis has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $40.24 million and $16.77 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00792627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.34 or 0.04310097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017567 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,478,938 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

