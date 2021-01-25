Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,723 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com accounts for about 2.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Alarm.com worth $19,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,903,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM opened at $97.00 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $374,435.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

